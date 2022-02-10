After twenty long days in the cold, the Puccini cat was found. The feline was lost after its owner was involved in a car accident. On January 8, Gray Smiley, the cat’s owner, was on an eleven-hour trip from North Carolina to return to Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana after the Christmas holidays. However, he was involved in an accident with other cars on Interstate 64 near Pea Ridge. During the impact, a window broke and Puccini got out of the car and ran away on the highway.

The semester at the University was about to begin, and so after three days of searching Gray had to leave without ever losing hope of finding him. And Puccini twenty days after the accident was found by Teresa Atkins and Marcia Tolley, members of One By One Animal Advocates, a group of volunteers who decided to work together to look for the cat after the owner’s departure.

The searches began on January 10, and since then there have been 27 sightings of cats that may have resembled Puccini. The two girls handed out leaflets door-to-door, hung them on lampposts and bus stops, cooked bacon to lure the cat, and even left Gray’s clothes nearby to lure him with its owner’s scent. .

“A local woman, who already has experience in finding lost animals, helped us and it is thanks to her that we finally found it,” they said. Teresa, on the twentieth day, received a call from Mean Gene’s Towing and Recovery, a company of towing companies, in which there was talk of the sighting of a cat that looked like Puccini. The woman set a trap inside the building where the cat was seen, and Puccini was recovered in an hour.

According to Teresa, the cat had stayed in the roof of the building to stay warm, “until there was its happy ending. Finding a cat is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but we were lucky ». Puccini was then taken to Proctorville Animal Clinic for veterinary checks, and is now fine even though he has lost some weight. He was then finally reunited with his owner Gray, who wrote on Facebook “Thank you all for your help”.