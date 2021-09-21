Nightlife venues may open until three in the morning, and restrictions on social gatherings are also eliminated, which will no longer be limited to ten people who are not living together. Both measures will take effect at 00:00 next Saturday. The Ministry of Health thus takes another step in the de-escalation, following in the wake of the rest of the autonomous communities and after the improvement in the epidemiological situation.

Last week, Salud authorized the opening of the interior of nightlife venues, and now its hours are being extended. However, the rest of the limitations remain: customers must consume seated, at tables of no more than six people who are not living together and without a dance floor. Nor can it be served at the bar.

Nightlife venues will enjoy longer hours, but still won’t be allowed on the dance floor



The relaxation of restrictions also extends to informal social gatherings. The Ministry will not request the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) to extend the limitations that affect the right to assembly, which expire on the 24th. Meetings of more than ten non-cohabitating people will no longer be prohibited, and these meetings may also be be held at any time (currently they are not allowed between two and six in the morning).

Almost half of the municipalities are in a level 1 alert for low risk



However, in the hospitality sector the number of non-cohabitants per table remains at six, for interior spaces, and at ten on the terraces. The Region continues for another week at alert level 1 (low risk). In weddings and celebrations, up to one hundred attendees are allowed indoors and 200 outdoors, while mass events can bring together more than 5,000 people, but only with a maximum capacity of 40% indoors and 60% outdoors.

Almost half of the municipalities in the Region (specifically, 22 localities) are at alert level 1. They are Abanilla, Albudeite, Alcantarilla, Aledo, Alguazas, Alhama de Murcia, Archena, Blanca, Bullas, Calasparra, Campos del Río, Caravaca de la Cruz, Ceutí, Fortuna, Librilla, Moratalla, Ojós, Puerto Lumbreras, San Javier, Ulea, Villanueva del Río Segura and Yecla. Another 18 are at level 2 (medium risk). This is the situation of Abarán, Águilas, Los Alcázares, Cartagena, Cieza, Jumilla, Lorquí, Mazarrón, Molina de Segura, Mula, Murcia, Pliego, Ricote, San Pedro del Pinatar, Torre Pacheco, Las Torres de Cotillas, Totana and La Union.

The incidence falls by 10% in the last week, but with a rebound in cases since Friday due to outbreaks in children under 12 years of age, not vaccinated



Only five municipalities present a high risk (alert level 3). They are Beniel, Cehegín, Fuente Álamo de Murcia, Lorca and Santomera. One more week, there are no locations at level 4 (very high risk).

The main difference between some levels and others is relative to the capacity in the hospitality industry. Bars and restaurants located in towns on level 1 can occupy up to 75% of the capacity inside their premises, while at level 2 the percentage is 50% and in level 3 (high risk), 30%.

The descent slows down



The new relaxation of restrictions occurs because the Region of Murcia “maintains a downward trend” in the epidemic curve, highlighted yesterday the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. However, the fall slows down. “This week there is a lesser decline in all indicators, so we insist on prudence,” Pedreño stressed. Specifically, the cumulative incidence is reduced by 10%, when in previous weeks drops of 40% were achieved. Thus, the cumulative incidence during the last 14 days is 92.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. As for the seven-day rate, it stands at 44.5 per 100,000. This last indicator experiences a rebound since Friday, when it stood at 38.91.

Pedreño attributed the increase in reported cases in recent days to outbreaks registered especially in the population under 12 years of age, which is not vaccinated. “That’s where we have the greatest increase in incidence right now.” In any case, these are “non-significant outbreaks,” he said.

The cumulative incidence in children under 12 years of age stands at 156.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to a regional average of 92.1. It is the strip in which the cases grow the most.