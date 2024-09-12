Publix is ​​a famous supermarket chain in the United States which, for decades, has offered a wide variety of products to its customers and, for the eleventh consecutive year, was named as one of the best companies to work for.

According to the criteria of

According to the most recent report released by Fortune, Publix is ​​one of the places where workers feel most comfortableIn detail, this supermarket company based in Florida was ranked number five among the best companies to work for in retail in 2024.

It should be noted that to reach this conclusion, A survey was conducted among employees around the world about their work experiences. The aim is to question workers about issues such as trust in their superiors, connection with their coworkers and loyalty to the company. They also take into account other factors such as salaries and growth opportunities.

Once again being among the best companies to work for, Publix communications director Maria Brous told the outlet News Channel 8: “Being named one of the best places to work in the retail industry for the eleventh consecutive year is an honor. At Publix, we strive to remain true to the philosophy with which our company was founded 94 years ago: caring for our associates and communities.”

It is worth remembering that Publix is ​​a company that was created in 1930 and, over the years, has become one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States. The company has several branches in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix is ​​one of the highest rated companies by its employees. Photo:iStock Share

What are the best companies to work for in retail in the United States?

In the report published by Fortune It indicates which are the Top Ten Companies to Work for in the United States, specifically as it relates to retail. The full list is as follows: