It should be noted that to reach this conclusion, A survey was conducted among employees around the world about their work experiences. The aim is to question workers about issues such as trust in their superiors, connection with their coworkers and loyalty to the company. They also take into account other factors such as salaries and growth opportunities.
Once again being among the best companies to work for, Publix communications director Maria Brous told the outlet News Channel 8: “Being named one of the best places to work in the retail industry for the eleventh consecutive year is an honor. At Publix, we strive to remain true to the philosophy with which our company was founded 94 years ago: caring for our associates and communities.”
It is worth remembering that Publix is a company that was created in 1930 and, over the years, has become one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States. The company has several branches in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
What are the best companies to work for in retail in the United States?
In the report published by Fortune It indicates which are the Top Ten Companies to Work for in the United States, specifically as it relates to retail. The full list is as follows:
- Wegmans Food Markets
- Sheetz
- Target
- Trek Bicycle
- Publix Super Markets
- CarMax
- Walmart
- Nugget Market
- The Spinx Company
- Harbor Freight Tools
