Publishing, “Once upon a time there was a bridge” is published. The reader can choose his “truth”

2024 opens with the release of a Out of the box book by title “Once upon a time there was a bridge“, Palombi editore. The three authors meet to propose the story of the forgotten bridge of Rome: the Soldino Bridge. Built in iron along the Tiber in 1863, during the pontificate of Pius IX, and subsequently destroyed in 1941, the bridge owes its name to the toll that had to be paid to cross it. The essay of Stefano Lucchini And Giovanna Pimpinella proposes the reconstruction of the true history of the bridge and the paintings that restore its memory, with also previously unpublished information.

The novel by Andrea Carlo Cappi, between reality and fantasy, retraces one hundred years of life in the capital, in the shadow of something that no longer exists and of enigmatic clues that still remain. The two types of texts, the scientific essay and the historical mystery, dialogue with each other presenting each other as an in-depth analysis of the otherwhile the reader can choose between the sources of history and the suggestions of narrative.

AUTHORS

Stefano Lucchini, born in Rome in 1962, graduated in economics from LUISS in Rome, is a manager with international experience. He is a Knight Grand Cross of the Italian Republic and author of various volumes dedicated to communication, Italian and American history and finance. In 2022, Link Campus University awarded him an Honorary Degree in Law with Laudatio by Prof. Franco Frattini. He is President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italy Association and Commander of the order of Saint Gregory the Great of Vatican City.

Giovanna Pimpinella, born in Rome in 1976, is a freelance journalist, art historian and podcaster. You work in the fields of communication, graphics, events and publishing. She is the author of books of historical-artistic content dedicated to Rome, among which we remember the volume “The insurance and protection of cultural heritage. Good practices from museums to collectors”, she specializes in Crimes against Heritage, to which she has dedicated two podcast series entitled “Protecting Art”. You can read it on her blog that she has been publishing since 2011 dedicated to art and customs: www.piantatastorta.it

Andrea Carlo Cappi, born in Milan in 1964, lives between Italy and Spain. Author of around sixty titles including novels, collections of short stories and essays, he is best known for his noir and espionage production with the Medina, Nightshade, Sickrose and Black series. For Radio RAI he collaborated on the screenplay of the serial Mata Hari. He has also published novels based on famous Italian comic characters, from Martin Mystère to Diabolik.

This novel was born from three sources of inspiration. The first is a painting by Annibale Angelini of 1869, depicting the Soldino Bridge from the bank of Via della Longara (or Lungara), with the church of San Giovanni de' Fiorentini in the background: the testimony of an engineering work designed to resist a century and more, but demolished just eighty years since the beginning of its construction. The second is the essay by Giovanna Pimpinella and Stefano Lucchini which constitutes the first part of the volume, in which the true history of the Soldino Bridge is reconstructed, from the origins of the project to its presence in the daily life of Rome, up to today's traces of its memory. The third, the most mysterious of all, is a rare postcard depicting the bridge, the Tiber and the church, dating back to the 1930s, never sent or stamped. However, a cutting of the reproduction of a painting by Sofia Chiostri was glued onto it and enigmatic phrases were typed.

The references to Soldino Bridge “which now no longer exists” are unequivocal, but what did the anonymous author (or the anonymous author) mean with the phrase “The gold of Tebro”? Were you alluding in poetic terms to the silt of the “blond Tiber”, to the precious finds that had already resurfaced in the nineteenth century with the dredging of the bottom, or to an authentic lost treasure? Hence the inspiration for a novel that was entirely and exclusively set in Rome, connected to an entire century of its history. Such a rich history drama, intrigue and secrets to even hide a true treasure of which traces were lost in the 19th century and to which perhaps our mysterious postcard is the key. So we had to decipher it sentence by sentence, word by word, while reconstructing real, presumed or completely imaginary episodes, but compatible with what happened in reality.

