The State Public Prosecution has warned that social networking sites are a means to enhance communication with friends and relatives, and to stay informed of what is happening in the world, but using them incorrectly and spreading personal information in an exaggerated manner may expose individuals to many risks.

Finally, she reviewed, through her account on the social networking site, an educational story about a person who was keen to publish his daily activities and personal matters through social networking sites, and one day he decided to travel to a country to spend his vacation with his family, and published through his personal accounts on those sites pictures of him. And for his family, in addition to the details of his trip and the tourist places he visited, and after the vacation period expired and when he returned home, he discovered that he had been robbed.

Security authorities and experts in the field of technology confirmed that there is a set of sensitive personal information that must be refrained from sharing on social media, including the address and phone number, and refraining from sharing any information related to the online bank account or credit card details, which may be exploited by Some hackers.

The Federal Personal Data Protection Law of 2021 constitutes an integrated framework to ensure the confidentiality of information and protect the privacy of community members by providing sound governance for data management and protection. . The law prohibits the processing of personal data without the consent of its owner unless the processing is necessary to protect the public interest, or to establish any procedures for claiming rights and legal claims.

For its part, the country’s digital government advised Internet users to avoid publishing private contact data on unreliable platforms or websites, clicking on any link that arrives via any text message, and downloading or downloading any applications from unknown sources.

She also emphasized the importance of keeping a backup copy of personal data, permanently updating the smartphone’s operating system, and following up on security alerts launched by phone manufacturers. And it indicated that there are signs indicating falling victim to electronic fraud, including: depletion and consumption of the battery at an abnormal rate, a general slowdown in the smart device, the device performing automatic tasks that the user did not activate (such as sending text messages to contacts, or downloading additional applications), high temperature Device heat without using applications consuming its resources.

In the event of exposure to electronic fraud, the user should not submit to any threat or make any concessions to the fraudster, and he should also report immediately through the official channels.