Confinement with a good book. Sometimes of an author, who never would have imagined a best-selling success. And after: will the new habit remain? The pandemic has transformed the publishing market. Even in France, where literature is one of the most loved pleasures. Alongside the titles of classics, which are back in vogue, the titles of a physiotherapist, which explains how to get rid of back pain, and other characters with a large following on social networks.

The Italian Institute for Foreign Trade (ICE), in partnership with the Italian Association of Publishers (AIE) and Bureau International de l’Édition française (BIEF), organized three days of talks to decipher the new trend. In the summer of 2020 “we had what Christmas is usually for us, meaning important sales numbers”, says Nicolas Roche, General Manager of BIEF. During the first confinement, in February, many readers found out the digital book. But the curiosity, so it seems, decreased in the following months for the benefit of the printed book. In France, independent bookstores play a central role in the dissemination of reading, both because they are present in large numbers throughout the territory, and because of the intense activity of organizing meetings between authors and the public, conferences, animation in general. So readers follow the bookseller’s advice with pleasure and buy in person out of affection. “

In 2020, 20 Italian titles were sold to foreign publishers. For the first time, a positive balance between imports and exports. We think of stories that cross borders, with specific services within the publishing house, developing different skills in the sale of children’s books compared to fiction, which covers over 60% of exports.

Fiction grows more, but so does the non-fiction market share, less academic than the past, layout and graphics and image management as fundamental elements, finally the manuals.

For Italian publishing houses to look abroad is a requirement, to reach more readers. In fact, the Italian publishing market traditionally coincides with the territorial boundaries, where regular readers declare that they do not read more than one book a year. Giovanni Peresson, Director of the AIE Research Department: «A large number of regular readers want a ‘reading diet’, not just the latest best-seller. We bought 61% of English language titles and in those countries we only sell 11%. French translations are our second market. “

The book is a secular heritage of civilization. The 150 years of one, AIE, 135, and of the other, BIEF already testify to this. Reading contributes to the formation and transmission of experience between generations. but yet Fabio Del Giudice, AIE Director General, stresses that «only 55% of Italians read a book a year. In the South, the reading index is lower. ” Can technology be a useful support for the diffusion of reading? Yes, but Italy is also behind in this field: “The reading index rises to 61% if we consider e-books and audio books.” Despite everything, the Italian publishing market is fourth in Europe, with 70,000 new products in 2020.

AIE presented newitalianbooks.com, in collaboration with Treccani, an international portal dedicated to all publishers, who can have free access. which will function as an observatory to discover the books published in each sector. French publishers will also launch a website in the autumn which will be an additional tool of knowledge among publishing houses.

Laurence Risson, of the Center National du Livre, who provides “help and information to publishers on foreign book markets”, reports that the sale of rights represents for French publishers around 4-6% of revenue, with higher peaks for literature aimed at young people. French is the second most translated language in the world, after English. “

What is the balance of one year of Covid-19 in the circulation of literary works? «In 2020 there was a decrease in French editions and co-editions – continues Risson -, probably because publishers find the printed texts during exhibitions and meetings. Only 14,000 contracts, of which 2,000 were co-editions, were concluded. The foreign publishers most interested in French rights are the Chinese (China and Taiwan), who have been our first buyers since 2012, following Eastern Europe, I mean Germany, then Italy, both focused on French comics. Following, England, Spain “

Which genres are the most popular? «Books for young people, comics, and literature (especially thrillers and current affairs), in that order. We have also received a great deal of interest from South Korea, Poland, Russia. Turkey has requested texts on human and social sciences. “

And what books do French publishers buy? It must be said that it is more the sales of securities than the acquisitions. Fiction, comics, manga and English literature. The novels are of interest to Italy

Natasha Kubiak, Head of International Coordination, which provides aid to publishing houses for translations: «We have a minimum aid of 500 euros, even if the minimum cost of translation is around 800 euros. The aid is paid when the work is published, upon presentation of the translator’s payment receipt. A maximum of two years must elapse from the response to the conclusion of the editorial project, which can be extended once for 1 additional year. “

Finally, the Book Salons. That of Turin is postponed to October (to December the Salone in Rome reserved for small and medium-sized publishers). Around the unmissable SALON DU LIVRE in Paris Discussions are in full swing to create a new edition in a sensational exhibition venue. Italy will be the invited country of honor. The event will no longer take place in the exhibition center at Porte de Versailles. The most reliable nomination as a new location is the structure that replaces the Grand Palais, which is undergoing restoration, between the École Militaire and Champ de Mars.