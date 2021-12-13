Biagio Maimone appointed co-director of Marketingjournal.it

Journalist Biagio Maimone, 52, Milanese by adoption, has been appointed co-director of Marketingjournal.it by Danilo Arlenghi, President of the Marketing and Communication Club, as well as editor of the newspaper. Maimone will direct the online newspaper together with the journalist Antonella Ferrari, former Director for several years, committing himself to the realization of the maximum updating of the news, also at an international level and in the search for news that enrich the information of the readers of the same newspaper, mainly including entrepreneurs, managers and the Italian ruling class .

An eclectic journalist

The eclectic new co-director is currently the correspondent for Italy of the newspaper “America Oggi”, President of the network of online newspapers Retewebitalia.net, as well as creator and manager, together with Danilo Arlenghi, of the new EdiNet circuit, editorial network with more than 150 online newspapers, located in every Italian province, which aims to favor corporate and institutional press offices for a more widespread dissemination of news.

A media aimed at communication professionals

Marketingjournal.it is the first online newspaper for marketing and communication at 360 °, advertising, promotion, professional events, interviews with the protagonists or innovators of the sector, economy, trade and consumption, publishing, radio / TV and social media, specialized books, surveys and research , companies and markets, luxury & style, latest trends, entirely aimed at Mar-Com And Business Community, which forms and informs, speaks and listens. Marketing Journal speaks to the contemporary and future ruling class (about 20,000 readers on an average day), reporting certain facts and current news, professional service information and thematic insights, teaching, interviews, with particular reference to the status quo and, above all, to new trends of the sector, the evolutions of the various sectors and the national, European and global scenarios.