Xander Uitgevers wants royal family reporter Rick Evers to remove social media messages containing the controversial pages from the Dutch translation of the book Final Battle, about the British royal family. Evers informed the ANP of this on Friday. He has no intention of doing this. Xander Uitgevers is currently not commenting on the matter, a spokesperson said.

