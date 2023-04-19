Dhe London Book Fair begins with a French scandal: the British police arrested the publisher Ernest Moret, who was arriving from Paris on the Eurostar, at St Pancras station on Monday evening. Law enforcement officials invoked Article 7 of the 2000 Anti-Terrorism Act, according to publishers La Fabrique and Verso Books. They questioned Moret for six hours about terror plans and material; they confiscated the mobile phone and laptop and demanded access to the devices. When Moret refused, he was officially arrested. After further questioning, he was released on Tuesday evening, the police kept the devices.

Moret, 28, represents the foreign rights of La Fabrique and la Volte – two small, left-wing French publishers known for the anonymous essay The Coming Uprising (La Fabrique) and the SF bestsellers by Alain Damasio (la Volte). have achieved success with the public. The fact that these are science fiction novels and tracts directed against the neoliberal surveillance state that are inspired by anarchism and situationism and are critical of technology does not seem to be the reason for the arrest.

He was with the ambassador

Also, “the perfidious Albion” doesn’t seem to be acting on its own account this time: the police gave the reason for the suspicion of terrorism that Moret had taken part in protests against the pension reform in France. The publishers comment that this is a “blatantly inappropriate statement for a British police officer”. She and Moret’s English lawyer suspect the long arm of the French government to be behind the arrest. The process proves the misuse of anti-terrorist laws and an authoritarian tendency in France and England.

The descriptions of the events are mainly based on people from Moret’s professional environment, but seem plausible and have not been denied. If they apply, then the process is indeed not comprehensible. Moret was also invited to an official reception in London at the London Institut français in the presence of the ambassador.

A petition on the “L’Observateur” website with around thirty names of mostly small, politically active publishing houses calls on the British authorities to release Moret immediately; On Tuesday evening, protesters gathered in front of the British consulate in Paris. Two La France insoumise MEPs have written to Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti asking for clarification. Pen International is “very concerned”.