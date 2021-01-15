The head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, demanded that the social network employees ban the account of the current US President Donald Trump and noted that these actions are only a part, and in fact, such practices need to be extended not only to one account. The businessman talks about this in a video published by the organization. Project veritas…

According to James O’Keefe, the project manager who is known for his past exposing videos about American TV channels and social networks, the recording was handed over to them by one of the Twitter employees. Judging by the quality of the video, it was filmed from the monitor during a videoconference with Dorsey.

In the video, which lasts about a minute and a half, the head of Twitter also points out that Trump’s account should have been blocked, but does not name the profile directly. “We are focusing on one account right now, but it will be much more than just one account, and it will all last much longer than this day or this week. And for the next few weeks and even after the inauguration [президента США]”, – he said.

Dorsey stated that the United States is an “incredibly divided” country and that Twitter users show this every day with their posts and replies to publications. “You definitely need to focus on this account and how it relates to violence in the real world. But you also need to think in the long term about how over time this will affect the situation as a whole, ”the businessman added, speaking of blocking Trump.

The conversation is said to have taken place on January 8, the day after Trump’s account was suspended for 12 hours “as a result of an unprecedented violent situation in Washington.” In the evening of January 8, the company will announce the indefinite blocking of the American leader on its social network.

Earlier, Dorsey assured that he was not happy and did not feel a sense of pride from the blocking of the US president’s Twitter account. He added that the decision was made based on information about threats to the physical safety of people from Twitter and beyond. The businessman concluded that in the end he considered blocking the right move.