A massive explosion occurred in Mailam County, Texas. The video was posted in Telegram-channel Life Shot.

According to Fox News, a train carrying oil collided with a wagon in Cameron. As a result of the accident, the train exploded. At the same time, the drivers of both types of transport survived and managed to avoid serious injuries. Information about other victims is not given.

Currently, local police are engaged in the evacuation of residents of the houses near the scene. They ask people to avoid the highway where the accident happened.