Mash journalists visited the palace in Gelendzhik from the investigation of Alexei Navalny. Video posted on Youtube– project channel.

One of the builders of the palace agreed to conduct a tour for journalists on the condition that filming would take no more than an hour. The published footage shows that the main work was completed only on the facade of the building. Initial construction work is underway inside the rooms.

Photo: Mash Video / YouTube one/ 2

According to the builders, the project is planned to be completed in 5-6 years. The journalists failed to find out the purpose of the building, as well as the names of the owners.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the palace in Gelendzhik belongs to one or more businessmen. At the same time, the Kremlin considers it incorrect to disclose the names of the owners of the mansion. The spokesman also said that he did not have information about the visit of this facility by Vladimir Putin.

The question of why a no-fly zone was installed above the palace was addressed by Peskov to the FSO and the FSB.