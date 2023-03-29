Lenta.ru published a photo of tattoos of captured Azov fighters with Nazi symbols

At the disposal of Lenta.ru were photos of tattoos of captured fighters of the regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) “Azov” (terrorist organization banned in Russia). They were published in the Lenta.ru article about the history and ideology of this unit.

Neo-Nazi symbols and symbols of Ukrainian nationalists are often found on tattoos of Ukrainian fighters. You can also see neo-Nazi slogans, Scandinavian runes popular with neo-Nazis, portraits of political leaders and military leaders of the Third Reich (for example, Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels) and such figures of the Ukrainian nationalist movement as Stepan Bandera and Yevhen Konovalets.

The study is devoted to the history of the emergence of “Azov” from the organization “Patriot of Ukraine”. It analyzes in detail the ideology of the regiment, its ritual component and the role played by “Azov” during the armed conflict in the Donbass.

The material describes the infrastructure of the “Azov movement”, public organizations created by the “Azov” people, including the National Corps party and the international relations of “Azov”.