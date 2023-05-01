Mash published the first footage from the site of the explosion of the railway in the Bryansk region

The first footage from the site of the explosion of the railway in the Bryansk region has been published. The corresponding video is posted in the Telegram channel Mash.

The video shows a burning diesel locomotive derailed. Behind him, seven more wagons went downhill.

Traffic on the Unecha-Rassukha section was suspended, which may delay the movement of passenger trains No. 202 Novozybkov-Moscow and No. 86 Klimov-Moscow.

Earlier it became known that the train consisted of 60 wagons with oil products and lumber. Shortly before the train left, the railway was blown up.