The rider of the famous Russian singer, author of the hit “The Third of September” Mikhail Shufutinsky published a Telegram channel Mash.

The artist’s requirements state that he needs to provide three dressing rooms: one for him, one for the dance group and one for the musicians. The artist’s dressing room should have sockets, an ironing board, an iron, air conditioning, hangers, a large mirror and a separate clean toilet that can be locked. At the same time, the request for a clean toilet is found in the rider twice with the mark “mandatory”.

In addition, the singer’s dressing room should have water, Macallan single malt whiskey, dry white and red wines.

It was previously reported that rapper Guf included a large pack of M&M’s and two bottles of vodka in the rider.