Baza published a photo of a drone that fell in the Medynsky district of the Kaluga region

Baza’s edition TelegramThe channel published photos of a drone that fell on the morning of Sunday, June 11, in a forested area of ​​the Medynsky district of the Kaluga region.

According to preliminary data, it fell around 4:30. A resident of the village of Kalyaevo said that he heard a loud sound like when a moped was moving, and after a few seconds, an explosion. According to preliminary information, no one was hurt.

The fall of a drone in the Medynsky district was reported earlier by the governor of the Kaluga region Vladislav Shapsha. Prior to that, he reported the fall of a drone near the village of Strelkovka in the Zhukovsky district. Later, the head of the region clarified that no one was hurt, two garden houses were slightly damaged – their windows were broken.