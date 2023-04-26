The photo of the winner of the competition “Mrs. Moscow 2023” was published in the Instagram account of the competition (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). The winner was an entrepreneur and mother of two children Anastasia Mileeva.

The final of the annual competition was held on April 25 at the folklore center “Moscow”. 25 applicants participated in the last stage. The second and third places were taken by Muscovites Anna Grunina and Maria Ginieva, in the nomination “from 40 to 55 years” the winner was Svetlana Mishina. In addition, Anastasia Goncharova received the Mrs. Moscow 2023 Grand Prix.

Earlier, the winner of the Miss Moscow 2022 contest was the translator Anna Yankova. 25 girls aged 18 to 32 took part in the competition.