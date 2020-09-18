The Investigative Committee of Russia published a video with a suspect in the murder and rape of two underage children in Rybinsk. In the footage filmed by law enforcement officers, the suspect confesses to the murder of the girls and declares that he regrets what he had done.

Recall, on September 15, the bodies of girls of eight and 13 years old were discovered by their mother, after returning home from work. It is known that a woman with children moved to Rybinsk from the Omsk region about a month ago. Her roommate in 2019 left the colony, where he got for the commission of especially grave crimes, including murder.

A criminal case was opened into the murder of children. During the search for a suspect in the crime, the Governor of the Yaroslavl Region Dmitry Mironov announced a reward of half a million rubles for reliable information about his whereabouts.

Today the man was detained in Rybinsk. He was reportedly hiding in tall grass near summer cottages and garages.