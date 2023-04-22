RusVesna showed the Russian tank that forced the Ukrainian infantry to flee

Video: Telegram / RVvoenkor

A Russian tank broke into the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) and “caught terror” in the infantry, the footage showed Telegram-channel “Military officers of the Russian Spring” (RusVesna).

The published video shows a tank of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) driving across the field and meeting the Ukrainian military, who are fleeing from it. “Our tankers flew right into enemy positions and forced the Ukrainian infantry to drape in horror,” the video’s caption reads.

Earlier, the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” cut the “road of life” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk. Soldiers expand the bridgehead and repel enemy counterattacks. According to analysts, the Russian military, in particular, are fighting in the forest belt adjacent to and crossing the O-0506 highway.