Published footage of a 200 km long break in the earth’s crust after earthquakes in Turkey

TelegramThe SHOT channel published footage of a break in the earth’s crust in Hatay, which appeared after the earthquakes in Turkey.

The footage was taken near the city of Altinezu. It is noted that tremors cut the olive grove into several parts. The depth of the tectonic fault was about 30 meters, and the width was 200 meters, the length of the fault was about 200 kilometers.

On February 6, powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 were recorded in Turkey. They became the strongest since 1939, and the World Health Organization recognized this earthquake as the strongest natural disaster in the century in the European region. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 41,000.