On February 8, Izvestia obtained footage from the shelling site of the Leninsky district of Donetsk, on which the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired three rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

The footage shows the crater from the fall of the shell, as well as its fragments.

Currently, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot, as a fire broke out after the shelling and rescuers are trying to eliminate the fire. The shell exploded near the hostel, neighboring houses were damaged.

“I was in the room, my three windows are the first, <...> the first thing you do is grab the children, they didn’t even have time to grab the documents and go to the basement,” she said. “RIA News” local resident Yana.

Earlier on the same day, Ukrainian troops had already shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, then two civilians were killed.

The day before, as a result of the shelling of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian militants, one person was killed. Seven people were injured. The Ukrainian side fired four 155 mm NATO caliber shells into the area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

