Rogov showed on video footage of the battle with the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region

Video: Vladimir Rogov’s Telegram channel

Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegramchannel showed on video footage of the battle with the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region.

Flashes are visible on the recording and pops are heard, a voice-over reports that an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) is working.

Rogov explained that the footage captured the moment of the second part of the clash, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to retreat after reconnaissance in force in the Rabotino area in the Orekhovskaya direction. It lasted a little over an hour.

“Any reconnaissance in force, if successful, can turn into a breakthrough, and that, in turn, into a full-scale offensive by the enemy,” the official wrote.

Earlier, Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 30 people in an unsuccessful attack near Orekhov, Zaporozhye region.

On Wednesday, May 3, after a massive artillery preparation, the armored group went on the offensive. She was met by Russian motorized infantry and intelligence. It became known that during the battle the Ukrainian army lost at least two pieces of equipment.