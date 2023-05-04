“RV” has published a video of the arrival of the projectile PMC “Wagner” at the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk

Footage made by the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) appeared on the network, showing the arrival of a projectile from fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner at their position in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). Video posted Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

In footage from a camera located at the position of Ukrainian soldiers near a residential building, the sounds of a shot from an artillery gun are heard, after which, a few seconds later, a shell falls in the immediate vicinity of the shooting site, knocking over the camera. After making sure that the fire on this position did not continue, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took the camera for shooting and hurriedly went to the basement of the nearest building.

