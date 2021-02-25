The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video confirming the use of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) in Syria. The video posted RIA News…

According to the footage, the OTRK is striking targets of terrorists in Syria. Apparently, the strikes were carried out by 9M729 cruise missiles.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense stated that Iskander-M complexes were not used during the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the representative of the Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov noted that OTRKs were “successfully used” against international terrorist groups.

On February 23, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the use of Iskander-M OTRK during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. The politician also noted that Russian missiles are “not usable” and do not fully explode.