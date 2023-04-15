Footage of a powerful Russian defense line on the Zaporozhye front appeared on the network

Images from space of a powerful Russian defense line in the Zaporozhye direction appeared on the network. They are published Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

The footage shows several lines of defense of Russia. First comes the minefield, then three rows “dragon teeth”, and after – again a minefield. The next stage of defense is trenches with dugouts and forest belts, where anti-tank systems can be located.

“Behind this forest belt, there is again a field that can again be mined, then an anti-tank ditch and again rows of dragon’s teeth,” the channel says.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov announced the creation of a layered defense line in the Zaporozhye region. He stressed that the line would stop any attack by the enemy.