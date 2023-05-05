In the village of Uspenka, Tyumen region, fire and rescue units continue to extinguish a fire that has spread to a settlement from a crown forest fire. The footage was published by the press center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies in the region in Telegram channel on Thursday, May 4th.

There are currently 13 residential buildings on fire. Due to gusty winds, there is a threat of fire spreading. More than 200 people and 50 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

“There is a threat to residential buildings, but we defend them. The main task is to defend the surviving residential buildings. <...> There is no information about the dead and injured, ”said Vladimir Zakutaev, First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Tyumen Region.

Earlier that day, as a result of gusty winds, a serious natural fire near the village of Uspenka in the Tyumen region spread to residential buildings. According to the UK, as a result, 13 residential buildings burned down.

79 people were evacuated from houses near the forest. It was also reported about the evacuation of 45 people with limited mobility from the nursing home “Mercy” and 370 children from the children’s psycho-neurological dispensary.

Local residents told an Izvestia correspondent that they poured water over houses in the hope of saving at least something. However, later the village administration forbade people to collect water on their own.