Footage from a dog nursery in Ivanteevka near Moscow, where the dog killed an 11-year-old child, were at our disposal REN TV January 3rd.

Traces of the boy’s blood are still visible near the enclosures. At the moment, there are no animals or owners on the territory of the nursery, the aviaries are sealed.

The tragedy happened the day before. According to the TV channel, the child decided to feed the animals in the enclosure, but the dogs escaped and killed the boy. Presumably, the parents of the deceased were visiting the owners of the nursery.

Earlier that day, the prosecutor’s office promised to check the dog kennel for compliance with legislation on the responsible treatment of animals, veterinary and sanitary-epidemiological rules. It will also assess the implementation by the authorities and institutions of the system for the prevention of neglect and juvenile delinquency.

A criminal case has been initiated, the progress of the investigation has been put under control.