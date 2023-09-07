SHOT published footage from the drone crash site in Rostov-on-Don

Video: Telegram channel SHOT

TelegramThe SHOT channel published footage from the drone crash site in Rostov-on-Don.

The video shows the damaged facade of the building and the burned-out car. Military and emergency services arrived at the scene, the area around was fenced off.

On the morning of September 7, air defense forces shot down two drones in Rostov-on-Don, one fell outside the city, the second in the center near Pushkinskaya Street, 42, said the head of the region Vasily Golubev. One person was hurt.

Residents of damaged houses will be offered flexible housing, Mayor Alexei Logvinenko said.