Baza publishes footage from a tanker attacked by a surface drone

TelegramThe Baza channel published footage from a tanker attacked by a surface drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kerch Strait.

The photographs show that the ship received damage to the hull, the engine room was partially flooded.

Earlier, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center reported that the tanker was damaged in the Kerch Strait during an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They clarified that the crew is safe. The center added that two tugboats arrived at the scene of the incident.

Prior to this, Russian military commander Yuriy Kotenok said that 30 nautical miles from the Kerch Strait, a Ukrainian naval drone hit the Russian commercial chemical tanker Sig, which was anchored. The ship remained afloat. The crew is alive, the engine room is flooded, he added.

The information was confirmed by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov. According to him, as a result of the explosion, several crew members were cut by shrapnel. The detonation due to the explosion on the ship was visible from the peninsula, which locals considered an explosion in the area of ​​​​the village of Yakovenkovo ​​near the Crimean bridge, the official said.