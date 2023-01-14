Details about the Spanish relatives of the famous Moscow hockey player, striker of the Soviet national team, two-time Olympic champion Valery Kharlamov on his birthday were published by Moslenta.

The athlete was born in the family of the capital’s mechanic Boris Kharlamov and a Spaniard by origin, a revolver turner Carmen Orive-Abad (in Moscow she was called Begonia), who was taken out of her homeland along with other refugees in the 1930s. They met at the Kommunar plant, where they worked together.

As a child, Kharlamov Jr., together with his mother and sister Tatyana, visited the Spanish city of Bilbao. There he met his grandfather Benito and studied for a while at a local school. After some time, Begonia and her children returned to Moscow.

Many years later, Kharlamov had the idea to return to Bilbao to develop hockey there. But he did not manage to carry out his plan. The hockey player died as a result of a road accident in the suburbs at the age of 33.

Earlier, the story of a powerlifter Yulia Alekseeva, who returned from Japan to Moscow, was published. The athlete told why women need a barbell more than men.