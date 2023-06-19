The Ministry of Labor published a calendar of holidays and weekends in 2024

In 2024, Russians will have eight days of rest during the New Year holidays and eight days during the May holidays, but not in a row. This became known from the production calendar, which is published on site Ministry of Labor of Russia.

New Year holidays

In 2023, December 30 and 31 will fall on Saturday and Sunday. However, according to the Labor Code, the days from January 1 to January 8 are non-working days. In this regard, the Russians for the New Year holidays are waiting for two days off at the end of the year and eight more at the beginning of the next.

Long weekend in February

Defender of the Fatherland Day falls on a Friday next year. Thus, citizens will have a rest from 23 to 25 February.

March 8

In 2024, International Women’s Day will also fall on Friday, in connection with which Russia will have a long weekend from March 8 to March 10.

May holidays

The Russians in May will rest in two visits. May Day weekend runs from Sunday, April 28 to Wednesday, May 1. Saturday, April 27, will be working, as it is proposed to postpone the day off from it to April 29. From Saturday, November 2, the day off is postponed to Tuesday, April 30.

May 9th falls on a Thursday. In this regard, it is proposed to add Friday to it, moving the day off from Saturday, January 6, which coincides with the New Year holidays. Thus, the Russians will rest from April 28 to May 1 and from May 9 to 12.

June and November

Russia Day falls on Wednesday, which is why the country will have only one day of rest. In addition, due to the transfer of one day off from November to May, non-working days, which are timed to coincide with National Unity Day, will only be on Sunday and Monday – November 3 and 4.

New Year’s Eve weekend

December 28, Saturday, is proposed to be made a working day in order to make Monday, December 30, a day off at the expense of it. At the same time, Tuesday, December 31, is proposed to be made a day off, moving it from January 7. In this regard, the Russians will be able to relax from 29 to 31 December before the New Year.