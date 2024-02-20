Kherson Governor Saldo published a video with the Russian flag in Krynki

Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo in his Telegram-channel published a video in which Russian military personnel unfurl the Russian flag in the village of Krynki, from where fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were driven out.

In the footage, two Russian servicemen unfurl the Russian tricolor and the battle banner of the 810th Guards Brigade.

Earlier, Sergei Shoigu said that the taking of the village of Krynki in the Kherson region under control by Russian troops puts an end to the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, taking control of Krynoki was not easy, since it was necessary to track the boats with the enemy and prevent them from building up their forces.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that Ukraine could again attack the village of Krynki. In response, Shoigu assured the head of state that for the Armed Forces of Ukraine this would be a “one-way road.”