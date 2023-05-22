Baza published a video with an alleged saboteur in the Belgorod region

A video has been published showing an alleged saboteur from a group that entered the Belgorod region on May 22. The corresponding video was posted by the publication Base.

In the footage taken from the window of an unknown building, you can see a man in combat gear, holding what looks like a weapon in his hands. At the time of shooting, he was moving away from the vehicle.

Saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) crossed the border on May 22. The head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, specified that the DRG was noticed on the territory of the Grayvoron district. According to him, the Russian Armed Forces, the Border Service, the Russian Guard and the FSB took measures to eliminate the saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the entry of Ukrainian saboteurs into the Belgorod region.