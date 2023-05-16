“RV”: a special group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was ambushed on the “road of death” between Artemovsk and Chasov Yar

Video: Telegram / RVvoenkor

A special group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was ambushed on the “road of death” between Artemivsk and Chasov Yar, reports Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

The footage shows the Ukrainian military driving in the dark. Suddenly there is a bright flash, the airbags are deployed in the car. The military quickly leave the car. The photo posted by the source shows that the car is completely engulfed in flames.

As the channel clarified, an anti-tank missile, also possibly an LNG grenade, hit the car of the Ukrainian army.

Previously, footage taken by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was published, in which they pass by a column of destroyed NATO equipment. The video shows how the Ukrainian military is driving a car, and on both sides of the road there are destroyed Western armored vehicles.