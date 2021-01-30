A video of the crash of the Ukrainian dry cargo ship Arvin off the coast of Turkey has been published. Judging by the frames shown by the channel NTV, for some time the ship swayed on the waves, and then broke in the bow.

Recall that the Ukrainian dry cargo ship sank on January 17. He flew under the flag of Palau from Georgia to Bulgaria. There were 12 people on board, two of them were Russians, and the rest were Ukrainians. Six sailors managed to escape. The bodies of two of the victims have not yet been found. Bad weather is said to be the cause of the crash. During a search and rescue operation, the body of the ship’s captain Vitaly Galenko was found.

Earlier it was reported about the state of the rescued Russian. After the crash, the senior technician of the ship Nikolai Krinov was taken to a hospital in the city of Bartin.