The investigating authorities interrogated one of the suspects in the case of a gas explosion in a five-story building in Novosibirsk.

In the video, a 25-year-old man communicates with a representative of the investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Novosibirsk region and gets acquainted with the documents.

An explosion of domestic gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. The entrance to the house collapsed, 30 apartments were destroyed. The explosion was followed by a fire on an area of ​​300 square meters. m. According to the latest data, 12 people died.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). According to him, two people were detained – a 45-year-old and a 25-year-old residents of the Omsk region.

According to investigators, a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Kurenkov arrived at the scene of the incident with a task force. He said that about eight people could be under the rubble, and added that the chances of finding survivors are small, but they are. Rescuers continue to work.

Governor of the region Andrey Travnikov declared February 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a tragedy, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the injured.