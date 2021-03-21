Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spend the weekend in Siberia. The first video frames from the resting place have been published on the Web.

Putin and Shoigu hiked, during which the Minister of Defense showed the president the peculiarities of the local nature, and rode an all-terrain vehicle through the taiga, with Putin driving.

The companions interrupted their walk with tea at a set table under the trees.

Also, the head of the Ministry of Defense showed the president his workshop, where he is engaged in wood processing.

As the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov said earlier, the head of state prefers to rest in Russia. Thus, by his example, he shows those places in the country, “the existence of which the majority of citizens, perhaps, do not know.”

In August 2018, Putin was on vacation in the Republic of Tuva. Accompanied by Sergei Shoigu, he took a boat ride down the river, watched a herd of Siberian ibex and cooked food over a fire.

Then, in September, the president, on his way from Dushanbe, where the summit of the leaders of the CIS countries was held, visited Khakassia.

Last October, on the eve of his birthday, Putin climbed the mountains and picked mushrooms and berries.

In June last year, Olga Kuzmina, head of the tourism development department of the Ministry of Economic Development of the region, said that the President’s favorite vacation spot is the Republic of Khakassia. There, the Russian leader fishes in mountain lakes and goes for ATV and walk walks.