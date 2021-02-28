A woman from Albacete is the first known case in Spain of Satoyoshi Syndrome, a rare disease that affects 75 people worldwide and only two in Spain. Professionals from the General University Hospital of Albacete have just published a study on this disease that was first described in Japan in 1967.

This Albacete woman who, curiously, today works in the health sector and leads a normal life, entered the hospital as a teenager fifteen years ago. He had lost a lot of weight – he only weighed 27 kilos -, he suffered continuous vomiting and diarrhea and, in addition, he suffered from alopecia and muscle contractures that prevented him from leading a normal life. The doctors who treated her discovered an alteration in her electrolytes with the consequent drop in potassium and magnesium and determined the first case in Spain of this syndrome that also causes anemia and skeletal abnormalities.

The cause of this disease is still an enigma today but it is presumed an autoimmune origin, that is, the body itself generates antibodies that fight against molecules of the body itself. Dr. Javier Solera, head of the Internal Medicine Service at the Hospital de Albacete and professor at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, was the one who treated the patient from day one. The doctor recalls that he applied a first drug that was not effective and that later he tried another treatment with immunosuppressants “which was essential in the quality of life of the patient.”

International study



Later he contacted doctors from countries such as Ecuador, Japan, Poland or China where other cases with the same syndrome were being treated and investigated the genetic and molecular basis of this pathology by conducting a genetic study on his family. In this way, a possible mutated candidate gene that could be responsible for this disease was discovered and “now we are trying to find out the autoantibodies involved that could cause this syndrome.” For this, it is considered essential to share the work of all professionals in the world who treat this disease in order to carry out the genetic characterization of all known patients on the planet.

The latest study published by these professionals from the Albacete hospital reviews the digestive manifestations that this syndrome causes and collects all the experience of the cases detected in the world. In addition, it includes the only scientific work that exists on the content of neurotransmitter amino acids in the cerebrospinal fluid of the Spanish patient. “The objective is to establish some parallels with other autoimmune diseases or with other digestive diseases such as celiac disease,” explains Dr. Solera, whose department continues to regularly monitor the young woman who became the first case in Spain of Satoyoshi Syndrome ” to gradually decrease immunosuppression to the lowest possible dose ».