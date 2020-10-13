The wife of Russian designer Valentina Yudashkin Marina published a new photo taken at the treatment center. The post appeared in her Instagram-account on Tuesday 13 October.

In the video posted, 63-year-old Yudashkin is captured with her 56-year-old husband in tracksuits. From the description for the publication, it follows that the couple came on a health vacation to the Austrian center Verba Mayr, located in the Moscow region. The woman also said that the doctors of the institution select individual treatment programs for patients and draw up a nutrition plan.

Yudashkina’s subscribers wished her husband health in the comments. “Good health”, “Good health to Valentin! You are like a diamond in a setting ”,“ It’s good that there is such an opportunity. All health and good spirits! “,” Health to all your family and friends! ” – they wrote.

In 2016, Valentin Yudashkin was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. As a result of the disease, the designer lost a kidney and half a lung. He is currently fighting cancer.