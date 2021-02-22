“Luckily I did not get vaccinated. Why am I going to get vaccinated when I am old and healthy? Stop fucking around and let the vaccines be for the old men“. A national Cabinet official was still offended this Monday by the attitude of some of his government colleagues. Minutes ago it had transpired that the Legal and Technical Secretary, Carlos Zannini, 60 years old, was another of the official leaders who had applied Sputnik V. And worse: the lists included as “health personnel”, as revealed by the newspaper The nation.

The man close to Cristina Kirchner thus joined the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, only 38 years old. To Deputy Eduardo Valdés, 65, and Senator Jorge Taiana, 70. Were there more well-off in the VIP vaccination? How many more?

“Yes, of course there is more. There were talks here and the Ministry of Health almost informally offered to the ministers of the national Cabinet to get vaccinated. It was an issue that was discussed, “adds a senior government leader who swears not to be vaccinated. And continues:” On Friday, when the issue came up, there were officials who they told Santiago -for Cafiero- to publish the list and cut the subject “.

At least until this Monday at noon, the idea was show “forward” transparency. Some of this was transmitted by the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, when she left the meeting with Cafiero and spoke on the radio. “We are working on generating a system to define who is defined as a strategic population. In order to make it transparent, “said Ginés González García’s successor.

In dialogue with radio The uncoveringThe official argued that “there is a personal data protection law that does not allow a list of the 760,000 people who were actually vaccinated. What we are doing is creating a circuit and publishing it so that it can be freely accessed. Informed consent of decision makers is being worked on so that names can be officially published“.

The same idea was transmitted this Monday by one of the men in charge of communication, Francisco “Pancho” Meritello. In private talks, he spoke of being transparent forward, that everyone can access, etc., etc. One of his interlocutors suggested the same thing that some officials did with Cafiero: “That is not enough. The list must be published.”

In the Cabinet few want to talk about it. Some officials very close to Alberto Fernández, such as Juan Manuel Olmos and Julián Leunda, and key ministers such as Daniel Arroyo conveyed that they were not vaccinated, but preferred not to comment on the scandal. “They also say that Moroni (the Minister of Labor) was not vaccinated. But I do not know, those who say they were not vaccinated have not really done it?” Added an enigmatic national official.

Another name that emerged in these hours was that of Máximo Kirchner. Close to the deputy they assured Clarion that the block boss “He was NOT vaccinated”. They did it by text message and capitalized “NO” to reinforce the concept.

The uncertainty about the impact of the case changes minute by minute. La Rosada even spoke with external analysts to see what they thought about how to handle communication. One of them advised the same as some ministers: “Post the list and pay all the cost together. It is something basic in communication. If not, every day you will have to explain a new name. “That same consultant said he was certain that the list” is much broader than the 10 names Vizzotti said. “

Another official supported the same theory: “Carla was wrong to say that, which was exceptional. In the Cabinet there is concern about the issue, we don’t know how it can end“.

Another version of the last hours assured that from the Posadas Hospital they would pass the list of VIPs to the Cabinet Headquarters and that then Cafiero would decide what to do. Close to the chief of ministers did not respond to the query of this newspaper.

A consultant closer to Kirchnerism altered about fundamental errors in the communication about the vaccination plan. “Not even the vaccinated figures that the President gave, with 700,000 people, are correct. There must be about 550,000 vaccinated at most.” And he left an internal message: “Here Alberto’s friends were vaccinated, do not blame Cristina“Half truth: until noon this Monday, the stellar name of the day was that of Zannini, the vice-trusted man.

