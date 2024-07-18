The world of politics has found itself having to deal with news that has certainly shocked the sector. Tonight the well-known politician passed away from the affection of his loved ones Publius Flowers. His passing leaves saddened all those who always believed in him.

Publius Flowers

Here’s what happened.

Farewell to Publio Fiori: great mourning for the passing of the politician

In the late hours of the night of July 17, 2024, the great politician passed away Publius Flowers. The man passed away at the age of 86, thus causing a strong shock in the Italian political and administrative sector. In fact, we are talking about a character which for a long time represented a true point of reference for the leadership of our country.

Publius Flowers

Publius He was born in Rome in 1938 and began to approach the world of politics thanks to the party of Christian Democracy. In a few months he was able to distinguish himself for his excellent organizational skills. He then completed a truly successful path, until he became vice president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Later it was undersecretary to the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and, after some time, he covered the same role for the Minister of Transport and Navigation. It is also worth remembering his great commitment to the fight against the mafia. In the past he was the victim of an attack by the Red Brigades, but luckily he managed to save himself.

Remembering the beloved politician

The news of Publio Fiori’s death has shocked the entire political sector. The man, who passed away at the age of 86, has left a great void in all those who had the opportunity to work alongside him or, simply, to know him.

Publius Flowers

Many people have decided to pay him a final tribute, remembering him as a man dedicated to public welfare and capable of using his word as a fundamental tool of his interventions. Publius always appeared very diplomatic, so much so that he accepted with a smile even the opinions of those who thought differently from him.

To pay homage to the man also Ignazio La Russa and Maurizio Gasparriwho expressed their condolences to the family. A man who represented a lot for our nation and who certainly contributed to making Italy a better country is gone.