Publicity The Supreme Administrative Court ordered the video of Jari Sillanpää’s drug use to be secret

In the video, Sillanpää uses amphetamine by burning and preparing a dose of methamphetamine for a syringe. The District Court convicted the Sillanpää drug case in 2018.

Supreme the Administrative Court (KHO) has ordered a video of the singer to be kept secret Jari Sillanpää an old drug story. The video shows, among other things, Sillanpää’s drug use.

The content of the video was described in writing in the pre-trial report, although the video was encrypted by police.

“Bridgehead uses methamphetamine by burning and dispenses methamphetamine into a syringe for use. The video also shows a minigrip bag containing crystal-like granules, ”police said.

In 2018, the Helsinki District Court sentenced Sillanpää to ten months’ probation. By law, he had acquired, used, and handed over to others a total of 118 grams of crystals classified as highly hazardous in 2014–2018.

KHO: n the decision is significant.

The decision relates to the unclear legal situation as to where in the pre-trial investigation the boundaries of the police go into concealing privacy data. The question is whether private information should be kept secret from the pre-trial investigation file or whether the police can only encrypt sensitive information.

In the decision, the Supreme Administrative Court came to the conclusion that a lower encryption threshold may also be applicable to pre-trial material. The video was thus encrypted, even though it did not contain sensitive material, according to the Supreme Administrative Court.

The highest the decision of the administrative court was influenced by the fact that the video had been filmed in the context of domestic peace. According to the law, the video conveyed information about the atmosphere as well as the emotional states, personality, and behavior of the people in the clips in a way that had to be kept secret.

According to the law, it was about lifestyles and personal circumstances.

“The video clips were thus kept secret under that provision, even though the information about the drug use described in the clips of another person appearing in the clips and the preparation for it had in itself become public written text in the pre-trial report,” the court held.

The highest there is currently another case in administrative court proceedings dealing with the secrecy of privacy. It’s about the names of the gang members.

In that case, the Supreme Administrative Court will have to take a position on whether the names of gang members suspected of a crime should be kept secret during the pre-trial investigation as information about private life. The question is basically the same as in the video of the Sillanpää story: whether the pre-trial investigation conceals information about privacy extensively or whether the police can only encrypt sensitive information about privacy.

In December, the Helsinki Administrative Court came to the conclusion that the names of gang members could not be concealed.

The court held that the publicity of gang membership should have been assessed in the preliminary investigation case on the basis of the sensitivity clause. This must be done because that information has an impact on the assessment of the act and the subsequent punishment.

Administrative Court considered that, if the information has no bearing on the assessment of the act or punishment, for example, the privacy of a third party may, on a case – by – case basis, be kept secret even at a lower threshold.

In its decision, the Administrative Court pointed out that in the case law the offense is not considered a private matter.

This is also the starting point for the highest court in the Sillanpää case. However, it ended up that everything visible outside the written text was still not public.

“On the other hand, it must be borne in mind that video clips contain a person other than the person mentioned in the citation of the preliminary investigation report, and that the clips also contain more detailed information about his activities than is mentioned in the citation.”

Based on the recent decision, it may be difficult to interpret the limits of the confidentiality of privacy data in the light of the Supreme Court’s view. The publicity of gang membership in the Supreme Court is still pending.

A journalist from Helsingin Sanomat has complained about the secrecy of gang members’ names.