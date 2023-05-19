Publicity | The Ministry of Finance is secreting documents from government negotiations – the ministries have different interpretations of the law

The Ministry of Finance does not hand over its answers to government negotiators’ requests for clarification. For example, the Ministry of Justice publishes its own answers.

Treasury refuses to hand over to the media several documents he submitted to the government negotiations. For example, the ministry’s opinion is that civil servants’ answers to government negotiators’ various requests for clarification are not public.

“In the ministry, documents have also been drawn up and submitted to the government negotiations, which will continue to be worked on in the ministry. These documents are not yet final and independent entities ready for their purpose in the sense of section 6, paragraph 5 of the Publicity Act. For this reason, the Ministry will not hand over these documents at this stage based on its discretion,” says the Ministry of Finance’s response to Helsingin Sanomat’s request for information.

For example, the Ministry of Justice seems to interpret the Publicity Act in different ways. It is announced on his own initiative their answers to government negotiators’ questions and clarification requests.

The documents released by the Ministry of Justice have revealed, among other things, that amendments to the legal articles on incitement against ethnic groups have been considered in the government negotiations. Other ministries have also handed over their materials in response to requests for information.

Public ones the documents are practically the only way for the media and the general public to get information about the content of the government negotiations. The negotiators tell the public almost nothing about the content of the negotiations.

The Ministry of Finance claims that the documents related to the content of the negotiations are incomplete. According to the Publicity Act, “research and statistics, as well as a report that is comparable to them and forms an independent entity describing the alternatives, their bases and effects of a generally significant solution or plan, even when it is related to an otherwise unfinished matter, when it is ready for its intended use”.

Also, for example, the officials of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs try to avoid work-related ones tightening of income limits for immigration published his proposal regarding the coming by naming the memorandum as an unfinished draft. However, other officials of the same ministry considered that the document handed over to the government negotiations was ready for its intended use and thus public.

Legislative advisor Anu Rajamäki from the Ministry of Finance justifies the different line from other ministries by the fact that the role of the Ministry of Finance in government negotiations is different from that of the sector ministries.

“The Ministry of Finance is an all-encompassing Ministry of Finance. The issues we prepare are very different from those of the sector ministries. Information about the monetary effects of various decisions must be produced all the time. The money palette moves all the time,” says Rajamäki.

According to him, some of the materials of the Ministry of Finance involve continuous further processing, which is why the documents are not “independent and ready-to-use entities”.

But how, for example, can the answers given to government negotiators’ questions be incomplete?

“The decisive thing is what is thought about working on the answer here at the ministry. Let’s think that it’s unfinished, that we haven’t finished it yet,” Rajamäki answers.

According to him, the publication of documents related to the content of the negotiations could be problematic.

“If we start giving unfinished estimates and figures regarding financial matters, which do not really tell anything about the matter itself, it will probably create a rather misleading picture of the entirety of the matter being prepared.”

Rajamäki hopes that the Publicity Act would be clarified to reduce the room for interpretation.

Ministry of Justice undersecretary Pekka Timonen justifies the ministry’s open line with, among other things, the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court regarding the public disclosure of materials from previous government negotiations.

“The Ministry of Justice is responsible for the Publicity Act. The Administrative Court ruled that the documents are public at the moment they are handed over. That’s what we follow,” says Timonen.

In his opinion, self-initiated disclosure of materials is “clear and fair” when information requests are made by several media.

Timonen does not want to comment on the activities of other ministries.