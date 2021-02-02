Publicity Police officers are accused of revealing gang members’ names, in another case the krp has interpreted the publicity law completely opposite

According to the Central Criminal Police, gang members are not confidential information under the Public Access Act if the questioner already knows the matter in advance. In another lawsuit, the krp claims to the Supreme Administrative Court that gang membership is strictly secret information.

Helsinki a district criminal case has been sitting in the district court on Tuesday, which is taking shape as the latest chapter in police attention-grabbing policies on the publicity of gang members ’names.

The Central Criminal Police (CPC) is drifting into an increasingly complex interpretation of when gang membership is confidential information.

In the case, the Central Criminal Police Criminal Commissioner and the Criminal Constable are charged with negligent breach of professional secrecy. The reason is that they confirmed the backgrounds of gang members interested in renting space to the City of Helsinki in the Bandidos gang.

The police deny having committed the crime, and their employer’s central criminal police agree.

“I set up at the discretion of the existing public law, as well as the general provisions of the Police Act, which is responsible for, inter alia, crime prevention,” rikosylikomisariona NBI acted in Rabbe von Hertzen says in his reply.

Also the opinion of the Central Criminal Police primarily denies that the police provided confidential information:

“The Central Criminal Police considers, in the first place, that the Central Criminal Police Commissioner von Hertzen and the Criminal Constable have not unlawfully disclosed in their official capacity information which should be kept secret under the law on the publicity of the authority’s activities.”

The Krp argues, among other things, that the information was not confidential because the city already had a preconceived notion of gang membership. However, there is no point in the Public Access to Information Act where the disclosure of information would be determined on the basis of the questioner’s initial information.

Police also refer to the objectives of tackling organized crime through so-called administrative means. It often means sharing information about organized criminal groups with others before the damage occurs.

Particularly what makes it interesting for the central criminal police to respond to the charges is that, on another occasion, they have given a much sharper view of how the Publicity Act should be interpreted in the name of gang members.

Last summer, the Central Criminal Police decided to conceal the names of the gang members from a large preliminary investigation into the United Brotherhood. The Helsinki Administrative Court later ruled that this interpretation was against the law, as information about gang membership was closely related to the criminal case.

The Krp could have been satisfied with the administrative court’s view that the names of gang members would become public in connection with criminal cases. Instead, the Central Criminal Police has appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

The complaint was preceded by negotiations with the Police Board. The Police Board’s Public Access to Information Act is based on the premise that information about gang membership is confidential information.

At least invoking the central criminal police’s own loss in administrative court may not serve as a lifeline for the accused police. This is because the encryption of privacy data is dealt with in two different sections of the Public Access to Information Act.

The police loss in the administrative court concerned information related to the pre-trial investigation, while on Tuesday the charges in the Helsinki District Court concerned the disclosure of information to the city outside the criminal proceedings.

However, the contradiction arises from the fact that the krp justified the concealment of the information in the pre-trial investigation report on the exact same point of law, on the basis of which it now does not see the possibility of sentencing the police for disclosure.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman, who is the supreme guardian of legality, has previously ruled that the krp acted in violation of the law when it handed over information about the gang background to the city.

At present, the Central Criminal Police’s interpretation of the Public Access Act is therefore also in conflict with the Ombudsman’s decision.