Not women who speak out – #MeToo, this happened to me – nor a media frenzy get men like Van Drimmelen in trouble. Their own transgressive behavior is the cause and they take others in the wake of their bad behaviour, writes our editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma.

Frans van Drimmelen has canceled his membership of D66. The party board and the party leader have apologized. That didn’t happen by itself. The report in which the cross-border behavior of party prominent Van Drimmelen was described was not discussed for a year. Only a part was revealed and apparently Van Drimmelen and the party leaders thought until the publication of de Volkskrant from last Saturday that the matter was thus settled.

It is completely understandable that private matters remain confidential. Rarely has anyone been helped when a love life is out on the street. If transgressive behavior appears, the perpetrator does not appear attractive, but disclosure can also be painful for the victim. But it only becomes really painful when transgressive behavior is demonstrated, the statement ends up in a desk drawer and no consequences are attached to it.

Then you can argue, as Van Drimmelen did, that a media frenzy forces you to resign. Or you’re a guy and openly acknowledge that your behavior was, can and never will be acceptable. That you should have realized that immediately, but that unfortunately you had a plate in front of your head for a year† That you put one colleague in particular in a highly uncomfortable, if not unsafe situation, and that in the process you also poured out the misery on your party and the party leadership.



And so with the condoning of the one, the threshold for expressing yourself about this is raised a little further for the other.

Van Drimmelen condones his behaviour. He had done ‘stupid things’ because he was ‘in love, stunned and angry’. Something that many will be able to move in† And so with the condoning of the one, the threshold for expressing yourself about this is raised a little further for the other.

As it also happens when people talk too easily about the resignation of this party leader because of a ‘Metoo matter’. This happened earlier when Marc Overmars stepped down as technical director at Ajax and when Jeroen Rietbergen left as band leader at The Voice of Holland† It always distracts from what really matters. Not speaking up for the women (#Metoo) or a media smear lead to resignation. These men had to resign because of their own transgressive behavior. And it makes you think that they still need the publicity to realize that their behavior is intolerable.

