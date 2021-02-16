Publicity Act Krp police received acquittals: Confirmed the names of the gang members for the city of Helsinki

The court dismissed the police charges of negligent breach of professional secrecy. The police’s own interpretations have been contradictory, because in the second case, the central criminal police have concealed the names on the basis of the same law.

To the Central Criminal Police (krp) police officers have received acquittals in a case accusing them of disclosing gang membership to the City of Helsinki.

Criminal Commissioner Rabbe von Hertzen and the criminal constable who worked under him were charged with negligent breach of professional secrecy. The reason was that in 2017 they confirmed the backgrounds of gang members interested in renting space to the City of Helsinki in the Bandidos gang.

The court held that in the documents of the authorities, the encryption clauses of the Public Access Act must be interpreted narrowly. According to it, membership in a criminal organization cannot be regarded as a matter of private life which should have been concealed under the Public Access to Information Act.

The police said in court that information was not disclosed from police systems.

The court found that it had not been shown how public the gang membership had been for those individuals in the past. According to the law, a negligent breach of professional secrecy could not have occurred, especially if the connection had been visible to the public.

Information about gang membership can be seen, for example, in a public judgment issued by a court.

The court also noted that the legal status regarding the Public Access to Information Act is currently unclear due to the differing views of the Parliamentary Ombudsman and the Chancellor of Justice. For this reason, too, the police could not have been convicted.

Litigation is part of the police’s long alley with the Publicity Act.

Initially, the Krp received reprimands from the Supreme Law Enforcement Officer for disclosing the names of gang members to the City of Helsinki. The Parliamentary Ombudsman considered that gang membership was a matter of secrecy under the Public Access to Information Act.

Read more: Companies joining the Bandidos gang tried to rent space from the city of Helsinki – police received complaints about disclosing gang connection

The Chancellor of Justice, who is also the supreme guardian of legality, has seen the opposite in another context. According to the Chancellor of Justice, membership of an organized criminal group cannot be equated with confidential information within the meaning of the Public Access to Information Act concerning a person’s association activities or leisure activities.

Also the central criminal police themselves have driven two buggles to conceal gang membership.

Last summer, it applied the law for the first time by concealing the names of gang members from a public pre-trial report. The Helsinki Administrative Court declared this illegal in December.

The Administrative Court held that gang membership could not be concealed from the pre-trial investigation material. The reason was that that information had an effect on the assessment of the act and the subsequent punishment.

Read more: Right: Police cannot conceal the names of gang members from pre-trial investigation material

Central Criminal Police has appealed the decision of the Administrative Court to the Supreme Administrative Court. Before appealing, it consults the Police Board.

Thus, during two different processes, the Central Criminal Police has ended up presenting completely different interpretations of how the concealment of gang members ’names should be handled.

Following his defeat in the Administrative Court, the police have filed an application for annulment with the Supreme Administrative Court. Krp has justified its decision to appeal against its loss, inter alia, by the need for a preliminary ruling in a situation of uncertainty.

In any event, it proposes to the Supreme Administrative Court the annulment of the pro-public ruling. In the criminal case of the Criminal Commission and the Criminal Constable, the Krp, for its part, suggested to the court that the police had not handed over confidential information to the city.

In both cases, the Central Criminal Police has referred to the same section of the Public Access Act.

According to the Helsinki Administrative Court, the central criminal police should, in principle, have applied a completely different paragraph in the pre-trial report to the names of gang members suspected of a crime than it did.