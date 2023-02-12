He had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital since December; the cause of death was multiple organ failure

Pernambuco journalist and publicist Mauro Salles died last Saturday (11.Feb.2023), aged 90. He was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einsteinin São Paulo, since December 4, 2022.

The cause of death was multiple organ failure. He had herpetic encephalitis, a neurological complication, for 16 years. The advertiser’s body was buried this Sunday (12.Feb.2023).

Salles was Director of Journalism and Director of Programming at Grupo Globo, where he worked for 12 years. He participated in the conception and founding of TV Globo. He left the profession in 1966 to found his own advertising agency, Salles Interamericana.

Before founding the agency, Salles had a political career. In 1961, he was appointed Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the Parliamentary Cabinet of the then Minister of Justice, Tancredo Neves. In 1963, he took over as chief of staff for the then Minister of Industry and Commerce, Antônio Balbino, who was eventually removed. Salles was named minister, a position he held for 3 months.