Gabriela Onofre will occupy the new position created by the French advertising company for the Brazilian market

The French advertising company, Publicis Groupe, announced on Friday (June 16, 2023) Gabriela Onofre as the new chief executive (CEO) of agencies in Brazil.

“In yet another significant step towards expanding the operations of the Publicis Group, the holding company announces the arrival of Gabriela Onofre as CEO of Publicis Groupe in Brazil. For the first time, a global communication holding puts an executive from the advertiser’s universe to assume the main position in the Brazilian market”Publicis Groupe said in a post on the company’s Instagram profile.

Gabriela Onofre was hired by Monica Gadsby, CEO of Publicis Groupe in Latin America. “Gabi brings a customer perspective and will help us strengthen our focus as business partners, prioritizing the growth of the brands and customers we work with. On the other hand, she also brings a unique view of the startup world. This experience is relevant as technology is increasingly redefining the advertising industry.”said Gadsby.

For Onofre, the holding agencies in Brazil are very strong in technology and media, in addition to the Brazilian market having “Award winning creative agencies worldwide”. “I was, for many years, a client of several agencies of the group with which I built great businesses and brands. I believe that this partnership will provide the unprecedented experience of being a group of agencies with the head of a client, literally”she says.