Muhammad Abdel Samie (Sharjah)

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, Supreme President of the Arab Theater Authority, the “Authority”, which completed a landmark session of the Arab Theater Festival, the 14th edition, last January in Baghdad, worked to continue its developmental and enlightening role. In Arab theater through its participation in two important book fairs in two Arab capitals, Baghdad and Muscat, the two exhibitions included important titles from the series of studies, documentation, texts, translations, and theatrical culture. The Authority also intended, through the two exhibitions, to provide facilities for special incentive discounts for the student category.

It is noteworthy that participation in the Baghdad exhibition took place through cooperation with the Iraqi Artists Syndicate. Only a month ago, during the 14th session, the organization had published twenty books by Iraqi playwrights and researchers.

As for participation in the Muscat International Book Fair, it took place through cooperation with Laban Publishing House, which, through cooperation with the Arab Theater Authority, published ten books containing texts by ten Omani theater writers. The Arab Theater Authority had made its publications available at the Cairo International Book Fair, which was recently organized through Maraya Publishing and Distribution House, and worked to make its publications at incentive prices for the Egyptian reader, and at a large incentive discount for students.

Playwright House

The Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Authority, Ismail Abdullah, stated on this occasion, saying: “The Arab Theater Authority is proud that it has become the home of Arab playwrights, and that it intends, through publishing, to provide balanced and reliable theatrical culture, in addition to providing the publishing opportunity that preserves the rights of writers and researchers, and provides… The treatment that befits them as creators, and this has encouraged many publishing bodies in the Arab world to give playwrights and playwrights the value they deserve. The Authority also provides its publications for the benefit of Arab artistic academies to support the content of Arab playwrights in its libraries.

Abdullah added: “A new plan for publishing and distribution is being developed to move (the authority) to publish and distribute theatrical book to another horizon.”