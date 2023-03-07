Publication of Edwin Cardona in networks after not being aligned against Godoy Cruz

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Edwin Cardona
Photo:
Edwin Cardona
The Colombian expressed his feelings for what happened.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Fernando Gago, Racing Manager, I did not take into account the Colombian Edwin Cardona for compromise against Godoy Cruz by the League and immediately in Argentina there was speculation about his weight gain so as not to be included.
After learning that Cardona would not have entered the call because he was tested and exceeded 500 grams more, the same midfielder responded to the comments.
Cardona published on Instagram, the flyer stated that “it is easy to speak and give an opinion without knowing the truth.”
The same player left the question open if his not being called up in Racing was related to a possible overweight.
Similarly, Gago has not confirmed the reasons for his absence, but it is already known that the public associates him with his fatness.
In the current season Edwin Cardona has played two 2 games in the Argentine League, entering the second half against Belgrano and Tiger.
“Give me faith to move on. Greatness of your spirit to forgive. Patience to understand and wait. Give me serenity to accept the things I cannot change,” the flyer wrote in another post.
