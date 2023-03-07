Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Publication of Edwin Cardona in networks after not being aligned against Godoy Cruz

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Publication of Edwin Cardona in networks after not being aligned against Godoy Cruz


close

Edwin Cardona

Edwin Cardona

Photo:

Edwin Cardona

The Colombian expressed his feelings for what happened.

Fernando Gago, Racing Manager, I did not take into account the Colombian Edwin Cardona for compromise against Godoy Cruz by the League and immediately in Argentina there was speculation about his weight gain so as not to be included.

See also  Formula 1 opens a new stage in the USA, the Miami GP opens

After learning that Cardona would not have entered the call because he was tested and exceeded 500 grams more, the same midfielder responded to the comments.

(Piqué’s friend launches “bombshell” on Shakira: “Maybe it’s just the other way around”)
(Nairo Quintana throws himself with everything and burns one of his last cards, video)

Cardona published on Instagram, the flyer stated that “it is easy to speak and give an opinion without knowing the truth.”

The same player left the question open if his not being called up in Racing was related to a possible overweight.

Photo:

Edwin Cardona’s Instagram

Similarly, Gago has not confirmed the reasons for his absence, but it is already known that the public associates him with his fatness.

In the current season Edwin Cardona has played two 2 games in the Argentine League, entering the second half against Belgrano and Tiger.

“Give me faith to move on. Greatness of your spirit to forgive. Patience to understand and wait. Give me serenity to accept the things I cannot change,” the flyer wrote in another post.
(Shakira places a radical condition on Piqué to be able to see her children in Miami)

See also  Mexico's Under 20 team draws the tie against Australia in its preparation for Costa Rica 2022

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Publication #Edwin #Cardona #networks #aligned #Godoy #Cruz

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The no from the Ministry arrives, no Eintracht fans in Naples

The no from the Ministry arrives, no Eintracht fans in Naples

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result